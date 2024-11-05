Man reported at base of cliff found to be safe and well

A search and rescue operation was mounted in North Clare late this afternoon after it was reported that a person was sighted at the base of a cliff.

The alarm was raised at around 5.00pm when the Irish Coast Guard received a call about a person on the shoreline at the bottom of Aill Na Searrach, part of the Cliffs of Moher.

It had been reported that the man was ‘walking around’ at the cliff base but it was feared he was unable to make his way back up to safety. The area is accessible with great care by a steep goat track which is regularly used by surfers. It’s understood the man was taking photographs of surfers from the shoreline.

With darkness falling and high tide in the area expected at around 7.30pm, Doolin Coast Guard volunteers made their way to the location.

On arrival at the scene, search teams were met by the man who had managed to make his way safely up the goat track. It’s understood he had lost track of time and left it late to begin his way back up the trail.

Coast Guard volunteers spoke to the man and checked that he was unharmed. When it was confirmed the man was safe and well, they accompanied him to the roadway from where the man continued on his way. Doolin Coast Guard was then stood down.

The area at Aill Na Searrach is considered to be extremely dangerous and signs on the clifftop warn people of the hazards.

While it’s not recommended that the public climb down the steep cliff face, seasoned surfers regularly used the trail safely. However, several accidents have occurred at the location in recent years, usually involving people who were unaware of the danger.

In 2018, a woman was winched over 200 feet to safety by an Irish Coast Guard helicopter after she was injured in a fall at the same location.

In 2017, a US college student and a sports coach were seriously injured in a fall at the base of Aill N Searrach. A group of men had made their way down the goat trail when two fell onto rocks close to the bottom. Both sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Later, the president of the US college thanked the emergency services for their efforts and bravery.

“On behalf of Centre College – and all of our students, faculty, and staff – I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the brave members of the Irish Coast Guard who helped rescue one of our football coaches and a student-athlete from the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare.”

In the April 2000, two people died during a charity abseil event after a section of the cliff face collapsed on them. A third person was seriously injured in the incident.