Motorist hospitalised after car collides with railway bridge

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision near Cratloe this evening.

The single vehicle crash occurred at around 8.45pm on the R462 Sixmilebridge to Cratloe road at O’Gorman’s Cross. A car is understood to have lost control and collided with the stone wall of a railway bridge.

Gardaí responded to the incident along with units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon station as well as crews from Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service.

On arrival at the scene, emergency crews found that a car, with a single occupant, had collided with the base of the bridge. It’s understood the driver lost control on the sharp bend at the location.

The driver was assessed at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics and transported to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment. It’s understood the motorist’s injuries are not serious.

Iarnród Éireann was also notified of the incident and engineers attended the scene to carry out an inspection of the bridge.