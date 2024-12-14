N18 road traffic collision near Shannon cleared

A road traffic collision that occurred on the N18 near Shannon this morning has been cleared.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at around 10.45am in the northbound lanes of the dual-carriageway at Drumline.

It’s understood a vehicle lost control and collided with the central reservation between the Ballycasey intersection and junction 9 (Shannon).

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis stations responded to the incident along with Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

The driver was able to exit her vehicle safely and did not appear to have been injured.

Fire crews implemented an emergency traffic plan so that motorists could safely pass the scene.

Traffic Infrastructure Ireland motorway maintenance crews also attended the scene while a tow truck was requested to remove the vehicle from the scene. Once the car had been recovered, fire crews spent some time clearing debris and engine fluids from the affected lane before the route was reopened.

Fire crews used their vehicles to implement a rolling roadblock to safely get traffic underway again. The dual-carriageway was fully shortly before midday.