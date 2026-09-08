New battery-operated rescue equipment for Clare fire crews

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service has taken delivery of ten sets of new battery-operated rescue equipment at the Central Fire Station Headquarters in Ennis.

The ‘Holmatro’ tools and ancillary equipment, which are specifically designed to assist responders at road traffic incidents and other rescue situations, were funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage at an overall cost of €512,792 and will replace older petrol pump-driven equipment in all seven Clare Fire Brigades.

The introduction of this new equipment will deliver several significant benefits to the Service, such as the replacement of ageing equipment that has reached the end of its operational lifespan with modern, industry-leading technology that fully meets the operational requirements of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service.

- Advertisement -

The new equipment will also contribute to a reduction in environmental impact through the replacement of petrol-powered equipment with battery-operated alternatives, supporting the Service’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Chief Fire Officer with Clare County Council, Adrian Kelly said, “These new rescue tools will significantly enhance our ability to respond to road traffic collisions and other rescue incidents safely and efficiently. The equipment offers improved performance, reliability and ease of use, helping firefighters carry out complex rescues more effectively.

- Advertisement -

The introduction of battery-powered hydraulic rescue equipment is not just about improving operational efficiency. The significant reduction in noise at collision scenes helps create a calmer environment for trapped casualties, reducing stress and allowing our crews to provide reassurance and care while carrying out what can be a complex rescue.”

The new equipment will allow for enhanced operational capability, safety and efficiency through the improved functionality and performance offered by the latest generation of battery-powered rescue tools, as well as improved asset management and maintenance through advanced diagnostic capabilities, supporting equipment servicing programmes and contributing to the Service’s health and safety management systems.

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Joe Killeen said, “This investment represents a significant commitment to public safety across County Clare. By providing our fire service with modern, state-of-the-art rescue equipment, we are ensuring that firefighters have the tools they need to respond effectively to emergencies and protect communities throughout the county. I would like to acknowledge the support of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in making this important investment possible.”

Director of Services of Transport, Climate, Recreation, Environment & Emergency at Clare County Council, Dr Carmel Kirby said, “The delivery of this new battery-operated rescue equipment is a positive step forward for Clare County Fire and Rescue Service. It enhances operational capability and firefighter safety while also supporting our environmental objectives through the replacement of older petrol-powered equipment with more sustainable technology.”

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service currently is made up of 103 staff, including firefighters, officers, administration and maintenance personnel. County Clare’s seven fire stations are in Ennis, Shannon, Ennistymon, Scarriff, Killaloe, Kilrush and Kilkee.