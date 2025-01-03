North Clare coast road reopens after earlier incident

A major route in North Clare was left blocked for a time this morning by a truck that lost traction on an icy hill.

The incident occurred at around 9.00am at Pollboy on the R478 Lahinch to Doolin coast road near the Cliffs of Moher.

The truck was travelling downhill in the direction of Doolin when it skidded across the road. The vehicle was however stopped by a stone wall. The truck driver was not injured in the incident.

A car that had also attempted to negotiate the hill lost control and crashed into the rear of the truck. The occupants, understood to be tourists, also escaped injury.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station responded to the incident along with Gardaí and Clare County Council road maintenance staff.

Fire and council crews treated the road while the car was safely removed from the scene. Once the entire section of the road, to the base of the hill at Aill Na Searrach, had been gritted, the truck made its way slowly and safely down the hill.

The road was reopened at 11.40am however motorists are still advised to drive with care. Roads in a number of areas the county are reported to be in a dangerous condition. Roads in sheltered areas are likely to take longer to thaw.