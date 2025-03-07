One hospitalised after early morning N85 collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the N85 Ennis to Ennistymon road this morning.

The crash, which involved a car and an articulated lorry, occurred shortly before 7am at Fountain Cross on the outskirts of Ennis.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.

The driver of the car was assessed at the scene and was later transported to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment. Their injuries are not reported to be serious.

The road was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident however the route was fully reopened shortly after 8am.

Driving conditions in the area and across the county were said to be dangerous at the time. Thick fog has been reported in many areas and is expected to linger in some places for much of the morning.