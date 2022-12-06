One injured in collision between car and tractor

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision near Clooney this evening.

The incident occurred at around 8.15pm at Knockanoura and involved a tractor and a car.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to scene the while Clare County Fire and Rescue Service was also requested to assist. Two units of the fire service from Ennis station responded to the call.

The driver of the tractor escaped injury however the driver of the car was assessed at the scene before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. The man’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the collision.