Pair on drifting jetski assisted by Killaloe Coast Guard

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was called out this morning to assist two people reported to be adrift on a jetski at the lower end of Lough Derg.

The volunteer was alerted at 9.40am by watch officers at the Coast Guard’s Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on Valentia Island in Kerry who had received a call from the operator of the jetski asking for assistance.

Killaloe Coast Guard launched a rescue boat from their base at Pier Head and proceeded to the location just north of the bridge at Killaloe/Ballina. The rescue team located the jetski a short distance from their base.

- Advertisement -

Accompanied by the rescue boat crew, the jetski was able to slowly make its way to the Harbour Village in Killaloe where a Coast Guard shore team was on hand to assist with a safe mooring. At 10.30am volunteers were stood down and returned to base to prepare for the next shout.