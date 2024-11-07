Pedestrian dies after road traffic collision in West Clare

A pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision in West Clare this evening.

The incident occurred at around 6.20pm on the N67 Kilkee to Kilrush road at Lisdeen. Gardaí have confirmed that the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was fatally injured in the incident. No other injuries have been reported.

National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí attended the scene along with units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination to take place.

The N67 is currently closed at Lisdeen while local diversions have been put in place. The road is not expected to reopen until midday on Friday at the earliest.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due to carry out an examination of the scene on Friday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

The Garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Motorists are advised to divert off the N67 via Doonbeg, while drivers of larger vehicles are asked to use the R483 from Kilrush to Cree and then the N67 via Doonbeg.

Updates will be posted on the An Garda Síochána – Clare Facebook page.