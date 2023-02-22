Road reopens after Sixmilebridge collision

The Sixmilebridge to Kilmurry road has reopened following a road traffic collision earlier.

The single-vehicle incident occurred shortly after 2.00pm about a kilometre from Sixmilebridge on the R462 road.

It’s understood that a car lost control, crossed the road and mounted the ditch where it collided with a road sign. The car crossed the road for a second time before coming to a safe stop.

No other vehicle was involved and the sole occupant of the car was not injured.

Gardaí responded to the incident followed by units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon station.

The road was closed for a short time until the vehicle was recovered from the scene and a damaged road sign was made safe. Fire crews used cutting equipment to cut away a steel pole which was left in a dangerous condition.