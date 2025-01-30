Schools evacuated as fire crews deal with Claregalway incident

Fire crews from across County Galway remain at the scene of a serious incident at businesses in Claregalway.

Emergency services responded a fire at the Xerotech facility in the Claregalway Corporate Business Park. The company produces battery systems.

It’s understood that a container of lithium-ion batteries has been burning since Wednesday. It’s believed the batteries are in a 40ft container.

Galway City Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene initially and were later joined by crews from stations in Athenry, Loughrea and Gort.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics also responded to the scene.

Earlier today, pupils from a primary school and secondary school were evacuated to the safety of other facilities as a precaution. Around 1300 pupils from both schools have been affected.

During the day, fire crews wearing decontamination and gas-tight suits have been dealing with the blaze. Firefighters have been using continuous flow of water in an effort to extinguish the fire however it’s reported that batteries keep reigniting.

Along with fire crews, Gardaí are at the scene as well as National Ambulance Paramedics and officers. Galway Civil Defence have also been assisting and launched a drone to assist the fire service to get an overview of the site.

A number of senior fire officers have also been attending and coordinating the firefighting effort. They include the Chief Fire Officer; Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer and Assistant Chief Fire Officers.

In a statement, Galway County Council confirmed: “Galway Fire and Rescue Service is currently responding to a significant fire at the Claregalway Corporate Business Park. As a precautionary measure, a partial evacuation of the business park is underway.”

In the interest of public safety, Claregalway Educate Together National School and Coláiste Bhaile Chláir secondary school are also being evacuated. An Garda Síochána is assisting with the evacuation process.

All pupils from Coláiste Bhaile Chláir secondary school are being transported by bus to Claregalway GAA Club at Knockdoemore. Pupils from the Claregalway Educate Together National School are being evacuated to the church in Claregalway.

Parents and guardians are advised not to go to the schools, as access is restricted. Instead, they are requested to collect their children directly from the above locations. The schools have also been in communication with school guardians.

Emergency services remain on site, and further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Galway County Council urges the public to follow official guidance and avoid the area to allow emergency services to carry out their work.”

In September 2022, fire crews from three stations across Galway dealt with a blaze at the same facility.