Three hospitalised following North Clare road collision

A man and two young children have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in North Clare this afternoon.

The two vehicle crash occurred at around 10.45am near Lough Bunny at the intersection of the R460 and L1010 roads.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident along with additional units of Galway Fire and Rescue Service from Gort. There was some confusion over the location of the incident, which happened close to the Galway border, so both services were dispatched as a precaution.

Three ambulances and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit also attended the incident.

A man and two young children were assessed by paramedics at the scene before they were later removed to hospital for treatment. It’s understood their injuries are not serious and they have been transported to hospital as a precaution.

The two occupants of the second car, understood to be visitors to the country, were also assessed by paramedics but were found to be uninjured.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.