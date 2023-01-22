Transatlantic flight diverts to shannon with ill passenger

A transatlantic jet diverted to Shannon Airport this evening after the crew reported they had a passenger on board who required urgent medical attention.

American Airlines flight AA-107 was about 70 minutes into its flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to JFK International Airport in the U.S. when the crew sought clearance to divert to Shannon Airport. The crew reported they had a patient on board who was ‘unresponsive.’

The Boeing 777-300(ER) jet was about 200kms southwest of Ireland when the flight crew declared a medical emergency. The flight was cleared to divert to Shannon where airport fire and rescue crews were placed on standby as a precaution.

- Advertisement -

The National Ambulance Service was also alerted and requested to deploy resources to the airport. Paramedics were standing by in the terminal for the flight ahead of its arrival.

The flight landed at 7.58pm and was met on arrival at the terminal building by airport authorities and National Ambulance Service paramedics. The patient was assessed at the airport before being transported to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.