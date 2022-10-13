Transatlantic jet diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

A transatlantic jet made an unscheduled stop at Shannon Airport early today so a passenger could receive urgent medical attention.

ITA Airways flight AZ-615 was travelling from Boston in the US to Rome, Italy at the time. The airline, established in 2020, is the national flag carrier of Italy and successor of Alitalia.

The Irish registered Airbus A330-200 jet was about 700 kilometres southwest of Shannon when the flight crew declared a medical emergency. The crew requested permission to divert and land at Shannon.

The flight rerouted to the Midwest airport where emergency medical services had been placed on standby. The flight crew advised air traffic controllers that they had a passenger on board who had suffered a suspected heart attack.

As the crew confirmed they would be making an overweight landing, the Shannon Airport Fire and Rescue service was placed on standby as a precaution. The flight landed at 3.23am and was met on arrival by airport authorities and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

The passenger was later removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. The flight resumed its journey to Rome at 4.48am.