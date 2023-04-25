US bound flight diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

A transatlantic flight diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon after the crew reported they had a passenger on board who required medical attention.

United Airlines flight UA-951 was flying from Brussels, Belgium to Washington in the United States at the time.

The Boeing 777-300(ER) jet was transiting Irish airspace and was about 100 kilometres west of Achill in Mayo when the crew made contacted with air traffic controllers in Shannon to advise them they may wish to divert.

- Advertisement -

The flight crew told controllers they were in contact with medical professionals on the ground and awaiting further direction. Soon afterwards the advice was to divert to Shannon Airport.

The National Ambulance Service was alerted and paramedics were sent to the airport ahead of the jet’s arrival. Airport fire and rescue crews were also standing by as a precaution.

The flight turned around and routed to Shannon where it landed at 1.13pm. The aircraft was met at the terminal by airport staff and ambulance paramedics.

The patient was removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. The flight resumed its journey shortly before 4.00pm.