Windscreen issue forces jet to divert to Shannon

A transatlantic passenger jet has made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this evening after the crew reported an issue with a cockpit window.

Delta Air Lines flight DL-4 departed London’s Heathrow airport at 4.45pm this afternoon bound for JFK Airport in New York. The Boeing 767-400(ER) jet was over two hours into its journey when the crew declared an emergency. There were 143 passengers and crew on board.

The flight crew made contact with air traffic controllers at AirNav Ireland’s North Atlantic Communications Centre at Ballygirreen in Co Clare requested clearance to divert to Shannon Airport. The crew broadcast a Squawk 7700 distress signal on their transponder indicating their emergency status.

The crew was cleared to descended from 34,000 feet to 10,000 feet and reroute to Shannon. The crew confirmed they would require fire crews standing by for their arrival in case the aircraft’s brakes overheated during the emergency landing.

In the meantime, authorities and ground crews at Shannon were advised of the incoming emergency while the Shannon Airport Fire and Rescue Service was also alerted.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon station were dispatched to the airport along with National Ambulance Paramedics in support of the airport emergency crews.

Additional local authority fire crews from Ennis station were mobilised to a designated holding area at Dromoland adjacent to the M18 motorway ready to race to the airport if they were required.

Shortly before landing, the flight crew advised controllers that they planned to exit the runway and stop on the taxiway to allow fire crews check the jet’s undercarriage to ensure they brakes hadn’t overheated or caught fire.

Airport fire crews took up position at designated holding points adjacent to the runway ready to pursue the jet as soon as it landed.

The flight landed safely at 7.45pm and was pursued along with runway and onto the taxiway. Fire crews carried out an inspection of the jet’s braking system and when it was confirmed it was safe to do so, the aircraft taxied to the terminal building where ground and engineering staff were standing by.

The passengers have been deplaned and taken to the airport’s transit lounge while engineers investigate the issue. It’s expected that the aircraft will remain grounded overnight and until one the damaged windscreen has been replaced.

The airline has been contacted for a comment.