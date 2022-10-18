Woman and three children hospitalised after collision

Update:

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them, also any road users who were travelling in the area at the time that have dash cam footage are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Kilrush Garda Station on (065) 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The N67 has now reopened.

One person has been airlifted while three children were transported by road ambulance to hospital following a road traffic collision in West Clare this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that the main N67 Kilrush to Kilkee road will remain closed for a number of hours following the crash.

The incident, involving a car and a van, occurred at the junction at Lisdeen Church at around 9.30am. Emergency services were quickly alerted.

National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí responded to the incident along with fire crews from Kilkee and Kilrush stations. The Cork-based charity-funded Irish Community Air Ambulance was also requested to attend the scene.

Once assessed and stabilised, paramedics and fire crews carried the casualty to the helicopter. The woman was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. She is reported to be in a serious condition.

Three young children, who were travelling in the car, were also assessed at the scene before being removed to UHL by road ambulance. It’s understood the driver of the van and his passenger escaped injury. The van was towing a trailer with bags of cement and a bucket for a digger at the time.

A section of the N67 at Lisdeen is expected to remain closed until lunchtime at the earliest to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to complete their examination of the scene.

Diversions are currently in place in the area and drivers are being asked to take alternative routes.