Emergency services deal with motorway incidents

Emergency services have dealt with three separate multi-vehicle collision on the M18 this evening.

All the incidents occurred within the same 500 metre stretch of the southbound carriageway at junction 12 Killoo/Clarecastle.

One of the incidents involved three cars while the two other collisions involved two vehicles each. The collisions occurred shortly after 6.30pm just south of the interchange at junction 12.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations along with Gardaí and Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) motorway maintenance crews.

It’s understood that one was injured in any of the collisions and the motorway was closed southbound from junction 12 for about 45 minutes.