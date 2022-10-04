Irish dependence on British gas potentially risking bleak winter

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has warned that Ireland faces the real possibility of electricity shortages following the British Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM) warning of possible shortages this winter.

Kelleher, a member of the European Parliament’s ENVI Committee, was commenting after OFGEM warned that there is a ‘significant risk’ of gas shortages this winter which could lead to British consumers themselves suffering possible electricity blackouts.

- Advertisement -

“We know that 70% of all gas used in Ireland, including for electricity generation, comes directly from Great Britain via one pipeline. Let us be under no illusions – if Britain is facing gas shortages in its own market, there is no way they will allow the export of gas to Ireland or indeed any other market.

“We would therefore be at the mercy of the British government and British energy companies. This is why I have repeatedly argued for a diversification of Irish gas supplies to lessen our dependence on British gas.

“While Ireland gets roughly 30% of its gas from the Corrib field, there simply isn’t enough extra capacity to make up for the shortfall in gas from Britain in a short period of time.

“Eirgrid, and the Department of Energy, need to quickly source alternative sources of gas this winter. One option could be the installation of a Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU) to allow Ireland take in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). These facilities can be up and running in about 30 days.

“Ideology cannot be allowed to get in the way of adequate supplies of gas, and thereby electricity, for Irish homes and businesses,” concluded Kelleher.