Energy Savings Champion project to be rolled out in Clare

Families, households and communities in Co. Clare will be able to benefit from a new energy saving programme being rolled out by Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative (ECTC), who have been announced as successful applicants under Strand 2 of the Community Climate Action Programme.

The funding will enable ECTC to develop their new ‘Energy Saving Champions’ project which will encourage greater energy savings and energy efficiency among families, households and communities. Trained facilitators will provide guidance to people on how best to reduce their domestic energy consumption and measures they can take to improve their energy efficiency. This will be done through fun, interactive workshops and events throughout member communities and beyond in counties Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

The Community Climate Action Programme (CCAP) supports projects and initiatives that facilitate community climate action through education, capacity building and learning by doing. The programme is being run by Pobal, on behalf of the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications. Minister Eamonn Ryan met with the successful projects at a launch event at the Ashling Hotel in Dublin last week.

Speaking at the event Liam Lynch, Chair of ECTC said “This funding will help ECTC to bring energy saving awareness and knowledge to people, all across our communities, in a fun and engaging way. It will help people to save money and crucially take simple steps towards tackling climate change.”

18 projects from around the country were selected from 72 applications. These represent a diverse range of activities across the five programme themes (Home and Energy; Food and Waste; Shopping and Recycling; Transport; Local Climate and Environment).

Speaking about the projects, Minister Eamon Ryan said: “The range of projects represented in these awards is an indication of this appetite for initiatives that can help communities move towards a more sustainable future. I’m looking forward to seeing the lasting impact your projects will have in empowering communities to change behaviours and habits, and am confident the outcomes will inspire other groups who may wish to participate in further funding strands.”

It is anticipated that there will be a big demand for workshops and events with the Energy Saving Champions. To find out more and to register your interest in attending or hosting a workshop visit ECTC’s website at www,energycommunitiestipp.ie.