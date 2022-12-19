Ennis house fire being investigated by Gardaí

Gardaí are investigating the cause of a fire at a house in Ennis this morning.

The incident at Aughanteeroe off the Gort Road, was reported to emergency services at around 10.00am.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the scene along with Gardaí.

- Advertisement -

On arrival, emergency services found a downstairs room on fire but quickly brought it under control. It’s understood there was no one in the house at the time.

The circumstances of the blaze are now being investigated by Gardaí.