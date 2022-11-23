Ennis to fly the Purple Flag once again

After a gap during COVID-19 years, when night life everywhere was interrupted, Ennis Purple Flag Committee re-convened last autumn to apply for Purple Flag accreditation once more.

Following a full, in-person assessment conducted during the hours of 5pm to 5am, by national and international assessors, Ennis was awarded a Purple Flag to fly proudly, plus a certificate of award, at a recent national ceremony held in Cork.

Purple Flag certification recognises the work done by a multi-sector Purple Flag Committee, to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of Ennis town centre Evening and Night-time Economy.

Areas awarded the Purple Flag are recognised for providing a vibrant and diverse mix of dining, entertainment and culture while promoting the safety and wellbeing of visitors and residents. Other towns and cities in Ireland to renew Purple Flag accreditation this year include Dublin city centre, Cork, Waterford and Sligo, with many more towns and cities around Ireland currently awaiting assessment results.

Chair of Ennis Purple Flag committee, Cllr. Johnny Flynn who was instrumental in Ennis adopting Purple Flag accreditation ten years ago and retaining it ever since, emphasised the importance of raising the standard and broadening the appeal of Ennis town centre at night, now more than ever in the wake of Covid-19 and the many changes it has wrought.

Purple Flag co-ordinator for Ennis, Margaret O’Brien, CEO, Ennis Chamber agrees that Covid-19 driven circumstances means we have had to tread new territory, and Purple Flag because of the unique nature of the collaboration involved, was important during lockdown, played an instrumental part in reopening policies and strategies with key stakeholders and will continue to play an important role as Ennis adjusts to a new way of life post-pandemic.

At the recent Purple Flag award ceremony held in Cork, Ennis was singled out for special praise for the excellent organisation of the Teen Discos held at The Queens Hotel, work that is supported by members of the Purple Flag Committee, including community Garda Irene O’Neill. The evidence of strong collaboration between businesses operating in Ennis ENTE, with members of An Garda Síochána, the local authority, represented by senior staff from Ennis Municipal District (Clare County Council), Civil Defence and organisations such as Active Ennis also received special acknowledgement.