Calls for Post Office Field to be designated a nature reserve

A group opposed to the development of the Post Office Field in Ennis has called for the 1.8 hectares adjacent the River Fergus to be designated as a nature reserve.

Known to locals as “The Meadow,” this historically untouched expanse represents the last undeveloped meadow within the ancient boundaries of Ennis Town.

Acquired by the Clare County Council 30 years ago for £1 million punt to prevent development on or in it , the field has served as a nature reserve, a natural flood plain, a biodiversity basket and was grazed by cattle and sheep over the centuries right up to recent decades.

The Hands Off Ennis Post Office Field community led group has galvanized support from residents, environmentalists, artists, anglers, local businesses, and other stakeholders to maintain this cherished area as a nature reserve. The group adamantly opposes development plans currently under review by Ennis 2040 DAC.

In a recent statement, Ennis 2040 DAC announced a review of its proposed development on the field, prompting cautious optimism from the community.

In response, the Hands Off Ennis Post Office Field group said: “We hope this signals a positive step forward. Our commitment remains firm. We will continue our advocacy until a decision is made to keep the field undeveloped.”

Kieran Burke , Secretary of the group, expressed the group’s intent to actively engage with Ennis 2040 DAC: “We understand interim COO Padraic McElwee has been in discussions with stakeholders regarding the meadow’s future. We would welcome the opportunity to meet Mr. McElwee to present our concerns and vision.”

Cllr Tommy Guilfoyle, the group’s PRO, outlined their mission: “Our foremost goal is to preserve the Post Office Field, protect its river ecosystem, and maintain its biodiversity.

Preservation and maintenance of the Post Office Field must be an integral part of the sustainable development plan for our capital town. This could involve repurposing the vacant former Telecom/Analog building as a biodiversity education centre, visitor centre, and tourist attraction. This would generate ecological and economic benefits while safeguarding this vital green space, considered by many to be the Town’s Lung and essential to the town’s well-being.

The Ennis Tidy Towns Committee has an information sign on the bank of the River Fergus in Abbey Street carpark, the Heart of Ennis, that emphasizes the critical role of biodiversity. It defines it as “the life that sustains our environment through essential services such as clean air and water provision, nutrient cycling, and the creation of recreational areas like parks and reserves”. Any development on the Post Office Field would directly compromise this biodiversity.

The “Hands Off Ennis Post Office Field” group calls for continued community solidarity, believing that preserving this green haven is essential for the wellbeing of future generations.