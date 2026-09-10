Community to make Doonbeg Fáilte Fest a Greener Event

The community of Doonbeg is leading the way in sustainable event management through a range of initiatives designed to reduce the environmental impact of Doonbeg Fáilte Fest.

The environmental initiatives are a collaborative effort involving Doonbeg Community Development, Doonbeg Tidy Towns, the Doonbeg business community, Kilrush Municipal District Office and Clare County Council’s Environment section.

One key focus of the festival is the promotion of reusable alternatives to single-use items. Through the Circular Cups for Community Events Initiative, participating local businesses will be providing reusable cups to visitors to be returned to dedicated collection points when finished. Visitors are also encouraged to bring reusable water bottles and cups wherever possible. Every cup returned helps reduce waste, supports reuse and contributes to a more sustainable approach to community events

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As part of the festival’s sustainability measures, Clare County Council is providing dedicated waste management stations throughout the event area, allowing people to correctly separate recycling, food waste and general waste.

Clear signage will be in place to help visitors identify waste stations and dispose of materials correctly. Community volunteers, council staff and event organisers will also assist with litter prevention and environmental awareness throughout the festival.

By working together, the community hopes to reduce waste, prevent litter and demonstrate how local events can be organised in a way that protects the natural beauty of Doonbeg and Co. Clare.

Director with Doonbeg Community Development, Jennie Drysdale explained, “Doonbeg Fáilte Fest is all about community. Local businesses, volunteers and community groups have come together to welcome visitors and showcase everything that makes Doonbeg special. We encourage everyone attending to support our efforts by returning reusable cups, using the waste stations correctly and helping us keep the village looking its best throughout the festival.”

Environmental Awareness Officer with Clare County Council, Karen Foley added, “Events like Doonbeg Fáilte Fest show how practical measures can help reduce environmental impact. By supporting reusable cup initiatives and providing clearly marked waste segregation facilities, we are making it easier for people to make environmentally responsible choices. Every small action helps protect the local environment and contributes to a cleaner, more sustainable event.”

Doonbeg Fáilte Fest is taking place alongside the Amgen Irish Open, from September 11 to 13, and features a range of festival attractions and activities for the wider Clare community as well as touring golf fans.

The following businesses are taking part in the Circular Cups Initiative:

Comerford’s Bar

Morrissey’s Bar & Restaurant

The Igoe Inn

The Wild Atlantic Break Coffee & Food Stop

The Yard Coffee & Food Stop

Tubridy’s Bar & Restaurant

The reusable cups are provided through a community rental scheme and will be collected after the festival, professionally washed and reused at future community events.

Visitors are encouraged to:

Return reusable cups to dedicated collection points.

Use the correct bin for recycling, food waste and general waste.

Bring a reusable water bottle or cup.

Choose reusable items over single-use products.

Leave no trace and dispose of waste responsibly.

Always clean up after your dog.