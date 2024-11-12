Funding for groups for water quality improvement projects

The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) has launched the 2025 Catchment Support Fund which will help build the capacity of non-governmental organisations working in the area of water quality in Ireland by providing funding toward core organisational running costs.

Commenting on the 2025 fund, Anthony Coleman, Director of Services at LAWPRO said: “We are delighted to be able to continue supporting organisations working to improve water quality. Community engagement is fundamental in dealing with local issues and this fund empowers groups to grow their capacity to protect their local rivers, lakes, coastal areas and the surrounding environment.”

The Catchment Support Fund is a direct response to community feedback and various reviews undertaken in recent years. Over €500,000 was awarded to 37 organisations earlier in 2024 in what was the first year of the Fund.

A key element of LAWPRO’s Catchment Support Fund is to assist the development of entities who can provide additional vital water quality services to communities and support the objectives of the new Water Action Plan for Ireland.

Under the 2025 Catchment Support Funding call, organisations are invited to apply for financial assistance under Strand 1 to support organisational costs such as statutory and/or legal fees, insurance costs associated with catchment management, accountancy fees, website annual support costs, an organisation’s promotional materials and group development activities.

In cases where an organisation has CLG status and a proven track record with LAWPRO, organisations are also invited to apply for Strand 2 funding for capacity building including staff costs, rent and rates.

The fund will open for applications on 22nd November 2024 via our online portal Surveys | Online Consultation Portal of the Waters and Communities Office