Public encouraged to think “Circular” this Christmas

Clare County Council is urging residents to embrace sustainability this festive season by preventing waste, reusing resources, and recycling responsibly.

Karen Foley, Environmental Awareness Officer emphasises the importance of adopting a circular approach, “Christmas is a time when waste generation spikes. We need to transition from the traditional linear model of making, using, and disposing to a circular model that prioritises reuse, repair, upcycling, and recycling. By embracing circular living, we can reduce our carbon footprint and preserve our planet’s finite natural resources.”

For items that cannot be reused or upcycled, recycling is the next best step. Ms Foley advises residents to visit www.mywaste.ie for guidance on what can and cannot be recycled. Clare’s five recycling centres, located in Ballyduffbeg (Inagh), Lisdeen, Shannon, Scarriff and Ennis, offer affordable drop-off options, with a carload of recyclables costing as little as €5. Details on locations, opening hours, and costs are available at www.clarecoco.ie.

Pat Baker, Executive Engineer with the Waste Management Team, encourages residents to use the free bring banks for glass bottles and aluminium cans, “Please help us keep bring bank sites clean by only depositing bottles and cans. Boxes, bags, and other materials should not be left at these sites. If a bank is full, please use an alternative location. We appreciate your cooperation during this busy season.”

Maria Carey, Executive Engineer with the Waste Enforcement Team, reminds residents to ‘Leave No Trace’ when enjoying Clare’s natural amenities, “Dispose of litter responsibly by either binning it or bringing it home. If you encounter littering or illegal dumping, please contact our Waste Enforcement Team at 1800-606706 / 065-6846331 or via email at enviroff@clarecoco.ie.”

Tips for a Sustainable and Circular Christmas

Shop Locally and Sustainably:

Buy locally produced gifts and food to support local businesses and reduce transport miles.

Visit www.visitclare.iefor unique gift experiences available in the county.

Reduce Waste:

Purchase second-hand items from charity shops to support good causes and reduce consumption.

Avoid gifts that require batteries or opt for rechargeable ones.

Eco-Friendly Gifting:

Consider giving upcycled decorations, native tree vouchers, or energy-saving products like LED bulbs.

Use alternative wrapping materials, such as newspaper, fabric, or reusable gift bags.

Prevent Food Waste:

Make a shopping list to avoid overbuying and wasting food.

Find tips and recipes for using leftovers at www.stopfoodwaste.ie.

Recycle Right:

Use your recycling and food waste collections properly. Ensure recyclables are clean, dry, and loose. Visit www.mywaste.ieto learn more.

Recycle batteries and electrical waste for free. Visit https://erp-recycling.org/ie/for more information.

By adopting these practices, Clare residents can enjoy a greener, more sustainable Christmas while contributing to Sustainable Development Goals.