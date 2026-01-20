Shannon Airport Achieves Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation

The Shannon Airport Group has announced that Shannon Airport has achieved Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation – a globally recognised programme which independently assesses the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions.

Since 2018, Shannon Airport has reduced its carbon emissions by 43%. Energy efficiency measures including LED lighting upgrades and Building Energy Management System (BEMS) improvements, electrification of airport vehicles, collaboration with airport partners and investment in renewable energy have played a central role in the Group’s comprehensive decarbonisation plan, and the achievement of Level 3 accreditation.

These efforts were boosted in November 2025 with the launch of Ireland’s first on airfield solar PV farm at Shannon Airport. The 5.5-acre, 1.2-megawatt installation is expected to supply up to 20% of the airport’s annual electricity needs and plays a pivotal role in its long-term decarbonisation strategy.

Backed by a €30m sustainable investment plan between now and 2030, the airport will further improve energy efficiency and reduce its emissions through operational footprint consolidation, upgraded building insulation, and the adoption of advanced heating and cooling systems including heat pump technology.

Today’s announcement follows a year of strong sustainability achievements for The Shannon Airport Group, having won the Chambers Ireland Biodiversity & Environment award, and secured ISO 50001 energy management certification.

The Group has also advanced its circular economy goals by fitting out its new Operations Centre and two meeting rooms using 92% remanufactured furniture, recycled paint and second life carpet tiles. By extending the life of more than 70 items through high-quality remanufacturing, the project prevented 4.4 tonnes of carbon emissions, representing an 80% reduction in embodied carbon of the furniture fitout, while delivering a modern, comfortable workspace. All items can be remanufactured again in future, further preventing unnecessary waste.

Commenting on the announcement today, Head of Sustainability at The Shannon Airport Group, Sinead Murphy said: “We are delighted to have achieved Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation. It reflects the hard work of my colleagues in the Sustainability team, as well as the dedication of everyone here at The Shannon Airport Group, and our partners, which underpins our sustainability strategy. From electrifying our operations to generating renewable energy onsite, we are making real, measurable progress toward our long-term climate goals. This accreditation is evidence of the momentum building right across the organisation as we all work to create a more efficient and sustainable airport for the future.”