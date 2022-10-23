Fire crews deal with blaze in Ennis

Fire crews have dealt with a fire at the site of a former commercial premises in Ennis this evening.

The alarm was raised at around 4.10pm when staff at the Munster Regional Communications Centre in Limerick received a report of a fire at the rear of a former joinery at the junction of Clare Road and Tobarteascáin.

Four units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis, including a hydraulic platform and a water tanker, responded to the scene along with Gardaí.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus began tackling the fire which appeared to be concentrated in a shed used for storing timber. Personnel had to force their way into the adjoining units to prevent the fire from spreading.

Fire crews also carried out a search of the units to ensure there were no persons in the sheds. It’s understood the building have been used by homeless people in the past. No one was found inside.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.