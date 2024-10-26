Warning over illegal disposal of waste during Hallowe’en

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service is warning the public of the dangers associated with burning waste in illegal bonfires. The warning comes in advance of the Hallowe’en period, a time when illegal bonfires have been used to dispose of waste.

Maria Carey, Executive Engineer, Clare County Council, said, “Businesses and members of the public are asked not to supply any waste material to people who do not have a valid waste collection permit. Dealing with waste material on any other basis is an offence and can result in prosecution.”

“There are significant risks arising from such bonfires, including the illegal nature of the activity, the adverse effects on the members of the local community, not to mention the negative effects on the general environment”, she added.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Clare Chief Fire Officer, Adrian Kelly, highlighted the strain this time of year can often place on the emergency services, “I would like people to be aware of the fire safety hazards that arise from illegal bonfires, where the burning of highly combustible materials may lead to serious injuries or death. Hallowe’en is one of the busiest times of the year for the fire services and responding to bonfire callouts puts pressure on existing resources.”

“Unfortunately, we have experienced anti-social behaviour on a small number of occasions when attending these fires. I would appeal to people to respect the role of the firefighters in this regard and let them carry out their duty in a safe manner,” he added.

Members of the public are also advised not to buy, use or supply fireworks. Illegal fireworks may be manufactured without safety standards and can cause serious damage to users, particularly children. Throughout the country, every year, children end up tragically injured and often scarred for life, after using illegal fireworks.

In the period before and during Hallowe’en, Clare County Council and Clare County Fire and Rescue Service will work with An Garda Síochána to closely monitor and note any stockpiles of bonfire material. Clare County Council endeavours to collect this waste where possible.

“The uncontrolled burning of waste in a bonfire is an illegal, costly and dangerous practice,” said Ms Carey.

If you have any concerns about material being gathered for illegal bonfires in your area, please contact Clare County Council’s waste enforcement section on enviroff@clarecoco.ie, 065-6846331 or visit www.clarecoco.ie.