Five awards for Clare at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

The winners of the 61st BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) are sisters Ciara, Saoirse and Laoise Murphy from Presentation Secondary School in Tralee, County Kerry.

Winners from Co Clare included projects from students of St Joseph’s Community College, Kilkee; Community Ennistymon School and Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Lisdoonvarna.

The BTYSTE perpetual trophy was presented to the winner this evening at the RDS by Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD and Managing Director of BT Ireland, Shay Walsh.

ACT is a medical assistance app designed to support emergency healthcare responses. It integrates crucial features to provide swift and effective aid during critical situations. This is the second year this project has been recognised at the exhibition having previously been awarded Runner-Up Group in 2024.

The 2025 BTYSTE overall prize, and as this year’s winners, take home €7,500. This year, for the first time ever, the overall winner, along with one senior project from each of the four remaining categories, will be awarded a trip to the World Expo, in Osaka, Japan. Held every five years, World Expo brings the world together to explore the future of industry, technology, and progress.

Inspired by Ireland’s theme ‘Creativity Connects People,’ the winners will have the opportunity to create meaningful intercultural connections, experience cutting-edge science, and showcase their research on a global stage. The overall winner of BTYSTE 2025 will also represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) in Riga, Latvia this September.

Speaking at the awards ceremony this evening, Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said, “I’d like to sincerely congratulate Ciara, Saoirse and Laoise from Presentation Secondary School Tralee in Kerry on their extraordinary achievement of winning top prize in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2025. This win is testament to their creativity, dedication and hard work and the tremendous support of their family, teachers and school. Way back in 1963, the founders Dr Tony Scott and Fr Tom Burke presented a vision and today in 2025, we congratulate the winners of the 61st Young Scientist competition – an outstanding legacy.

I would also like to thank BT for their continued dedication to supporting and empowering students through this exhibition. The most outstanding aspect is the absolute engagement of students and their enthusiasm. It has been a privilege to meet them here in the RDS and to see the innovation, creativity and attention to detail in their projects.

It is heartening to see that Irish post-primary students in second year were in top position in the EU in Mathematics and Science in the latest international assessment of Mathematics and Science achievement – known as TIMSS 2023. The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition plays a key role in promoting our young people’s interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). I am committed to continuing to encourage STEM in our schools for the benefit of all learners.’’

Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland said: “Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland, said, “It has been an incredible week here at the RDS Dublin, and I would like to congratulate all the participants and finalists of this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, who have not only showcased some truly innovative project ideas, but have also done themselves, their teachers and schools, and families proud. In addition to demonstrating boundless energy and ingenuity across topics ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI), cyber security, mental health, sustainability, agriculture and many more, what has been most uplifting is seeing how STEM subjects can be used for the betterment of society and the world around us.

Over the last twenty-five years, since taking up the custodianship of the YSTE, BT Ireland has been honoured to play our part in evolving one of the most prevalent and longstanding STEM exhibitions in the world, and look forward to seeing what exciting endeavours our winners have in store in the months and years ahead. To all of the judges, partners, sponsors, and BT volunteers, thank you for making this week so unforgettable for us all.”

The exhibition continues tomorrow, January 11, and tickets are available through the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition website or onsite at the RDS in Dublin.

For more information on the exhibition, please visit the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition website or follow @BTYSTE on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube or Snapchat.