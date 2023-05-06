Flight diverts to Shannon with ill passengers

A transatlantic jet has diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon after two passengers were reported to have fallen ill.

Emirates flight EK-255 was about two and a half hours into its 12-hour journey and around 1,500 kilometres southwest of Shannon when the crew declared a medical emergency.

The flight was traveling from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Mexico with a stopover in Barcelona, Spain. There were 309 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 777-200(LR) jet.

The flight crew made radio contact with controllers at AirNav Ireland’s (formerly Irish Aviation Authority) North Atlantic Communications Centre at Ballygirreen in Co Clare to advise them they had an elderly female passenger who required medical attention.

The crew requested clearance to turn back and divert to Shannon and also asked that emergency medical services be alerted and placed on standby. The crew also advised controllers they needed to dump aviation fuel to ensure they touched down within safe landing weight limits at Shannon.

On the ground at Shannon, airport authorities and ground handling crews were advised of the unscheduled arrival while the National Ambulance Service was also contacted and requested to dispatch resources to the airport. An ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit were dispatched to the airport.

Airport fire and rescue crews were also alerted and took up positions adjacent to the runaway ahead of the jet’s arrival. It’s standard procedure at Shannon for fire crews to be mobilised when an aircraft has dumped aviation fuel before landing.

The flight crew had initially stated they had a female in her 70s on board who had fallen ill. Later however, the pilot confirmed they had a second passenger who would also require medical attention. After this information had become available, a second ambulance and response vehicle were mobilised to the airport.

The flight landed safely at 2.51pm and was accompanied to its parking position by airport fire crews. Ambulance paramedics were also standing by at the terminal.

Paramedics boarded the aircraft and it’s understood they assessed two passengers. In the end however, just one person was transported to university Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Medical emergencies have accounted for around one third of all unscheduled landings and diversions at Shannon Airport this year so far.