Funding for facilities’ upgrade at two Clare amenities

A new Government strategy to support the sustainable development of the outdoor recreation sector will facilitate a major upgrade of facilities at the Cliffs of Moher and the Two Mile Gate recreation area near Killaloe.

The ‘Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors’ initiative will bring a more joined-up and cohesive approach to the development of outdoor recreation infrastructure at both a national and county level.

The strategy will involve the establishment of a Clare Outdoor Recreation Committee to ensure there is a focused and strategic approach to the development of local amenities.

As part of the new strategy, €768,204 has been allocated to three Clare projects under the latest tranche of funding from the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).

€500,000 will go towards repairing a looped section of the Cliffs of Moher North Coastal Walk; €180,900 towards upgrading facilities at Ballycuggeran/Two Mile Gate near Killaloe and €87,304 will be used to upgrade the Burren/Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark.

A stretch of the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk has been identified as requiring a significant upgrade investment. It comprises an area of 2.7 Km on the northern section of the walk, approximately 1.5 kilometres north of the Visitor Centre.

It is proposed to install a boardwalk at the cliff side of the walking trail which would ensure safe access to users as well as people with mobility issues.