€3.2m funding for Clare GAA Centre of Excellence

Clare GAA has been awarded €3.2 million for the further development and upgrade of its Centre of Excellence at Caherlohan, Clooney, following its submission for consideration for the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) by Clare County Council.

The announcement was made this morning by Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Thomas Byrne TD, Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, and this investment will bring the total project cost at Caherlohan close to €5 million. The project aims to provide state-of-the-art amenities that will benefit players, coaches, and the wider community.

Chief Executive of Clare County Council, Pat Dowling, highlighted the Council’s support for the grant application. “Clare County Council is proud to support this significant investment in our sporting infrastructure. The Centre of Excellence at Caherlohan is a vital resource for our community, and this funding will ensure it continues to thrive and serve the needs of our athletes and communities.”

Jason Murphy, Director of Service Director of Service for Social Development, Clare County Council, said, “This LSSIF funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media will help to meet the needs of our athletes and will also serve as a hub for the community. Clare County Council sponsored three applications in this year’s national call, with Clare GAA being successful on this occasion. These upgrades will significantly enhance the facilities at Caherlohan.”

The Clare GAA Centre of Excellence at Caherlohan is set to become a beacon of sporting excellence and community engagement, thanks to this transformative investment. The project underscores Clare GAA’s commitment to fostering athletic talent and supporting the local community.

The planned upgrades and new features at Caherlohan include two new full-size sand-based playing pitches and a new hurling ‘ball-wall’.

The installation of 12 new 25-metre-high floodlights will enhance lighting, extend training hours and improve visibility for evening games. A new covered 1,350 capacity spectator stand will provide comfortable seating for fans and enhance the ability to host matches at the grounds. The construction of a new machinery shed and equipment store will also be facilitated, which is essential for the maintenance and upkeep of the grounds.

A dedicated area for a local market will be provided to the north of the existing Centre of Excellence building, supporting local commerce and community events. Ancillary site works will include resurfacing car parking areas, providing approximately 250 car spaces plus bus spaces and EV charging. The works will also include internal pitch enclosure fencing, ball-stop netting, walkways, public allotments, wildflower meadows, a sensory garden and beekeeping areas.

The dining room will be extended and repurposed to accommodate a new gym and the existing building will be extended to form a reception area and accessible public toilets. A first-floor extension will provide additional player welfare facilities, including a new video analysis room and a multi-purpose room for county board meetings, exercise classes and community group use.

