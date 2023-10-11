Funding opportunities for community groups and organisations

Rural and community organisations and voluntary groups across Clare are being urged to attend one of a series of six information clinics being held around the County next week in relation to future community funding opportunities.

Clare County Council’s Rural Development Directorate will host the walk-in events in Kilrush, Ennistymon, Scariff, Tulla, Ennis and Shannon where attendees will be offered expert guidance on project development and funding opportunities in the areas of Community, Climate Action, Biodiversity and Heritage.

The clinics take place ahead of the scheduled opening to calls for applications from the Community Climate Action Programme, Clare Local Area Grants Scheme (CLAGS) and The Heritage Council’s annual grants programme.

Cllr. Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council commented, “Community groups are very often unaware of the supports that exist locally and nationally, especially the guidance and available funding that will help them advance their respective projects. These information clinics provide a wonderful opportunity for organisations to put forward their plans to Clare County Council’s multi-disciplinary team of officers who will be on hand to offer the best advice available.”

Brendan Boyce, Rural Development Directorate, Clare County Council, added, “We would encourage community groups and organisations who require guidance and support around the development of their ideas or projects in their local area to come along to one of the arranged sessions to meet our Rural Development Officers and other Council representatives in the areas of Climate Action, Heritage and Biodiversity. All are welcome to attend.”

The first of the six information clinics commence this coming Monday 16th October at Treacy’s Oakwood Arms Hotel in Shannon (10am-2pm) and the Buttermarket Civic Room in Ennis (2pm-5pm) followed by the Scariff Area Office (10am-1pm) and Cnoc na Gaoithe in Tulla (2pm-5pm) on Wednesday 18th October, and Kilrush Town Hall (10am-1pm) and Ennistymon Digital Hub (2pm-5pm) on Thursday 19th October.

In attendance will be Clare County Council’s Kelly Slattery (Community Climate Action Officer), Barry O’Loughlin (Biodiversity Officer) and Dr. John Treacy (Heritage Officer), and the Local Authority’s team of Rural Development Officers including Gráinne McCormack (Shannon), Niamh Wiley (Ennis and Ennistymon), Darren Carroll (Scariff and Tulla) and Seamus Murrihy (Kilrush).

See www.clarecoco.ie for more details.