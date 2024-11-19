Former Shannon Duty Free chief McLoughlin to be laid to rest

The funeral arrangements have been confirmed for Colm McLoughlin, the late Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Dubai Duty Free who previously worked with Aer Rianta and Shannon Duty Free at Shannon Airport.

Colm was Dubai Duty Free’s long-time Executive Vice Chairman and CEO who retired in May 2024 after over 55 years in the Duty Free industry. He passed on October 30th after a short illness in the UK at the age of 81.

Colm was born in Ballinasloe, County Galway. In 1960 he travelled to London and began his retailing career working for high-street chain Woolworths, before moving back to his native Ireland. He was a long term resident of Ennis, County Clare while working for Shannon Duty Free.

In his position as General Manager of Shannon Duty Free, the first of its kind in the work, Colm was one of a team of ten from Aer Rianta who moved to Dubai in 1983 at the request of the Dubai Government, to set up Dubai Duty Free.

A true pioneer of the global duty free industry, McLoughlin was behind the meteoric rise of Dubai Duty Free, from a $20 million business in1983, to revenue exceeding $2 billion in 2024. Dubai Duty Free is recipient of over 700 awards presented by international, regional and local entities, which bear testimony to its retail success.

Colm also received almost 100 personal awards including the Dubai Government Excellence Award for ‘Most Distinguished Employee’ and the ‘Irish Presidential Distinguished Service Award’ in the Business and Education category. He received an Honorary Doctorate from Middlesex University Dubai.

Recently, Colm was named as one of the 100 RetailME ICONS in Middle East region. Colm also established the Dubai Duty Free Foundation in 2004 and was very proud of the work that was done to support 119 local and international charities.

Colm will be sadly missed by his wife Breeda, children Tyna, Niall and Amanda, sister Muire and brother Feidlim, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Sherly, grandchildren Èrin and Ethan and other relatives, work colleagues, friends and neighbours.

Apart from the business acumen, Colm will be warmly remembered for his easy-going personality, his warmth, his generosity, extraordinary kindness and friendship.

May his gentle soul Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements:

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, County Clare, Ireland (Post code V95 HE36) from 5.30pm on Wednesday 20th November with transfer to Saints Peter & Paul Cathedral, Ennis (Post code V95 D951) at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11.00am on Thursday 21st November at Saints Peter & Paul Cathedral, Ennis. Burial afterwards in Illaunamanagh Cemetery, Shannon, County Clare.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the www.smiletrain.org, a charity Colm supported to assist babies with Cleft issues.

Colm’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here.