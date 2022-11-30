Further increase in social housing income limits welcomed

Senator Timmy Dooley has welcomed a further increase in income eligibility limits which will see more people across the county of Clare eligible for social housing.

Social housing income limits will be increased by €5,000 across the country. This move was confirmed by Government today and will take effect from 1 January 2023. Clare was recently moved from band 3 to band 2 of the income eligibility limits for social housing.

Senator Dooley said, “I’m pleased to see this further increase in the social housing income limits in Clare. This change will ensure that the thresholds better reflect housing costs across County Clare and allow more people to qualify for social housing and Housing Assistance Payment.

“For instance, a single person will now be eligible for social housing on an income of up to €35,000 compared to €25,000 just a number of months ago. A family of two adults and two children will now be eligible up to an income of €38,000 compared to €27,500 previously. Housing is the defining issue for this Government and I’m committed to ensuring affordable housing, private housing and social housing are delivered for Clare,” Senator Dooley added.