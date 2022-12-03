FuturEnergy Ireland launches new wind farm project

FuturEnergy Ireland is exploring the potential for an onshore wind farm in Co. Clare. The proposed site for the renewable energy development is located approximately 3km south of Broadford and 4km northeast of Sixmilebridge.

The Knockshanvo Wind Farm project is in the early stages of development. The project team is undertaking initial site studies and environmental assessments that will inform a draft design layout, the results of which will be shared with the local community as soon as they are available.

This initial stage will be followed by in-depth studies on topics including hydrology, ecology, landscape/visual, noise, shadow flicker, telecoms, traffic, soil and archeology alongside further community engagement activities. The results of these studies and engagements will be used to inform an appropriate final turbine layout that will be submitted to planning. The application is likely to be submitted for independent review to An Bord Pleanála under ABP’s Strategic Infrastructure Development process.

This week, two local Community Liaison Officers, Christy O’Dea and Kevin Donnellan, are introducing the project to the community. As part of their engagement, the first project newsletter is being distributed to houses in the vicinity of the project site. The Community Liaison Officers are available to answer any queries about the project in person, by telephone or via email.

This marks the start of a comprehensive community engagement programme that will include newsletter and website updates, a webinar and a community engagement clinic, which give local community members many opportunities to learn about and discuss the project with the team.

In light of the energy crisis, which is threatening electricity supply and hiking energy costs, the Government is calling for a rapid increase in the construction of renewable energy projects to support our national requirements and reduce costs for consumers. The Knockshanvo project has the potential to make a meaningful contribution to this by utilising Ireland’s unique natural wind resource to provide low-cost electricity to the national grid.

The FuturEnergy Ireland team has a strong track record of developing and delivering projects exclusively in Ireland, and is excited to explore the full potential of the Knockshanvo project, including the important benefits the project could bring to Co. Clare. Once operational, the project would provide a substantial local Community Benefit Fund and significant rates contributions to Clare County Council. It also has the potential to provide recreational amenities and employment opportunities.

Sandra Kelly, project developer for the proposed Knockshanvo Wind Farm, said: “As we recently saw at COP 27, which highlighted the urgency of the global climate crisis, Ireland’s need to increase its renewable energy supply has never been more critical. Wind energy projects such as Knockshanvo are one way in which we can combat climate change. There is also an urgent need for the nation to achieve greater security of supply, reducing Ireland’s reliance on imported and expensive fossil fuels, and improve price stability in our energy system.

“The project team is available for open, active engagement with the community and local representatives throughout the consultation process. We welcome your feedback. Our aim is to develop responsible wind energy projects in a way that is good for us, good for society and good for our neighbours.”

If you have a query about the Knockshanvo Wind Farm proposal or require more information, please call Community Liaison Officers Christy O’Dea on 087 395 8867 or Kevin Donnellan on 087 431 5976, or email knockshanvo@futurenergyireland.ie. For regular updates visit www.knockshanvowindfarm.ie.

FuturEnergy Ireland is a joint venture company owned on a 50:50 basis by Coillte and ESB, which was established to help drive Ireland’s transition to a low carbon economy. The company’s ambition is to develop more than 1GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and make a significant contribution to Ireland’s commitment to produce 80% of electricity from renewable sources by the end of this decade. www.futurenergyireland.ie