Gardaí investigate aggravated burglary in Ennis

Gardaí at Ennis Garda Station are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred at the weekend.

Outlining the circumstances and appealing for information, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “At around 7.45pm on Saturday evening last 26th November, two males dressed in black clothing and carrying implements entered a house in John Paul Avenue estate. The males threatened the female occupants of the house who were sitting in the sitting room.”

Sgt. Brooks added: “The males did not take anything and nobody was injured. They then ran out the front door to a waiting car. If anyone saw this car or anyone who may have dashcam / camera footage we would ask them to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.”

- Advertisement -

The Garda Confidential Link is 1800 666 111.