Gardaí investigate caravan fire near Doora

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a fire that destroyed a caravan near Doora this evening.

Emergency services were alerted after at around 4.15pm today when it was reported that a caravan was on fire at Kilbreckan near Doora and just off the M18 motorway close to junction 12.

Units of the Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations responded to the call along with Gardaí. On arrival at the scene, fire crews found the caravan was well alight.

The fire was brought under control however the caravan was completely destroyed. There was no one injured in the incident.

Gardaí are now investigating the cause of the fire.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí and fire services attended a fire in Ennis earlier this afternoon. No injuries have been reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”