Gardaí investigate Whitegate burglary and assault

Gardaí at Killaloe are investigating an incident where a shop and dwelling were broken into and the owner was assaulted before his vehicle was stolen.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning last in Whitegate in the east of the county.

Crime Prevention for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “At 2am on Friday last 4th November four males broke into a shop in Whitegate. They gained access by forcing windows to the rear of the shop and gained entry to the dwelling area. The male owner was assaulted during this break-in and received injuries.”

“These males made their getaway in the owner’s car. The car was later recovered in Whitegate. This was a very traumatic incident for the owners,” Sgt Brooks added.

Gardaí in Killaloe are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact them at Killaloe Garda Station on 061 620540 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.