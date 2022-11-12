Gardaí issue firearms safety and security advice

Clare Gardaí have issued safety and security advice for anyone who possesses a firearm reminding them of their legal obligations.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “There are considerable obligations on firearms licence holders to ensure that firearms are stored safely and securely, both in the home and whilst travelling to a shoot or to a hunt.

- Advertisement -

That possession and carriage of any firearms including a short firearm / ammunition concealed on the person in public is not permitted at any time except in circumstances where such possession and carriage on the person is necessary for a lawful purpose.”

What security advice can you give for the safe carriage/storage of firearms?

In the case of self-loading (semi-automatic) pistols and revolvers consideration may be given to a requirement to dismantle each gun when not at the range with some necessary parts held at the range.

During transport, firearms must always be stored in a case/sleeve, out of sight in a locked vehicle boot. They should not be immediately accessible to the driver or any passenger.

No gun should be loaded with ammunition while travelling to or from a shoot.

Where possible, rifle bolts and shotgun fore ends, pistol top slides and magazines should be removed and kept separately.

A firearm should never be left inside the seating area of a vehicle, whether occupied or not.

If it is necessary to stop and leave the vehicle, reasonable steps should be taken to ensure the safety of the firearm. It is a good idea to also place in the boot anything which might indicate that a firearm may be in the vehicle e.g. hunting clothing, binoculars etc.

Sgt Brooks added: “We just want to remind firearms holders that if they have not as yet renewed their firearms licence to do so immediately.”