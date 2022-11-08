Gardai renew appeal for witnesses after two fatal collisions

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information following two fatal road traffic collisions in Clare in the past week.

Two men were killed in separate incidents on the R352 near Clooney and in Mountshannon village on Thursday and Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: ‘Gardaí at Ennis Garda Station are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at 1pm on Thursday last 3rd November on the R352 at Feenagh, Clooney. Two vehicles were involved in this head on collision and one of the drivers, a male in his early 50’s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem.”

“A second fatal road traffic accident occurred at 7.45pm on Saturday evening the 5th November on the R352 at Mountshannon. A male pedestrian in his early 80’s was crossing the road at Mountshannon when he was struck by a passing vehicle. This male was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was also removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem.”

Sgt Brooks added: “Gardaí at Ennis and Killaloe Garda Stations are appealing to any witnesses to these fatal accidents or to anyone who may have camera or dash cam footage to contact them – Ennis Gardaí can be contacted on 065 6848100 and Killaloe Gardaí at 061 620540.”