Conway appointed Chair of Select Committee

Clare Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway has been appointed as Chair of the new Seanad Select Committee on Scrutiny of EU-related Statutory Instruments.

The Committee, which had its first public meeting today, will take the lead in scrutinising draft statutory instruments which transpose EU Directives into Irish law.

Senator Conway, who is also the Seanad spokesperson on Justice and Equality, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been elected Chair of this newly established Committee.

- Advertisement -

“Many reports on Seanad reform have recommended that the House should have a much greater role in scrutinising EU legislation and I’m looking forward to working on this with my colleagues on the Committee.

“We will be holding Ministers and Departments accountable for unnecessary delays in transposing directives which will benefit the people of Ireland.”

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, said: “Congratulations to Senator Martin Conway on his election as Chairperson of the Seanad Select Committee on Scrutiny of EU-related Statutory Instruments.

“Martin, and the Committee, will play a crucial role in ensuring greater transparency in how EU directives are transposed into Irish law, and their implications for the wider public.

“This Committee will also bring a greater level of scrutiny and oversight to the Government Departments responsible for these efforts.

“A huge body of Irish law has its foundations in EU directives and regulations. Proper and ongoing scrutiny of this by our national Parliament makes sense. I am very pleased that the Seanad will be fulfilling this role.”