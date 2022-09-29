Staff ‘let down’ by lack of progress on sites transfer

SIPTU members have condemned the failure of the Government to include in Budget 2023 the funding required to facilitate the transfer of tourism sites currently managed by Shannon Heritage to Clare County Council.

SIPTU Organiser, Rachel Keane, said: “Our members are bitterly disappointed and feel completely let down by the Government. They had been waiting patiently for confirmation of this funding in Budget 2023.

“In June, an interdepartmental working group, involving representatives of several government departments and the Office of Public Works, was established to consider the funding required to transfer tourism sites currently managed by Shannon Heritage to Clare County Council. The announcement of the required funding was widely anticipated to be made as part of Budget 2023.

“SIPTU members fully support the transfer of these sites, which include Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, Knappogue Castle and Craggaunowen to the management of Clare County Council. However, without the adequate funding the transfer cannot proceed. The current situation leaves our members in a very precarious position.”

SIPTU Shannon Heritage shop steward, Caroline O’Sullivan, said: “It’s déjà vu for us and we can’t believe that we have been cast aside again. We have just come through a most difficult period but we were very hopeful for a bright future with Clare County Council and its plans to maximise the potential of these heritage sites.”

SIPTU activist, Chris Rowley, said: “While we are terribly disappointed, we will continue to fight. We are again calling on local political representatives to explain why the commitment by the Government to resource the proper management of these sites has again turned out to be an empty promise.”