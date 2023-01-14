Hail showers making driving hazardous in areas

Emergency services have dealt with a collision on the M18 motorway a few hundred metres north of junction 12 (Killoo/Clarecastle) as hail showers are making driving conditions hazardous.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 5.30pm when a car lost control and spun around in the overtaking lane.

The car came to a stop facing in the opposite direction but other vehicles avoided colliding with it. The overtaking lane was left blocked as a result.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics were first to arrive at the scene. They were following soon afterwards by units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations.

Fire crews implemented emergency traffic management procedures to ensure the safety of personnel at the scene.

It’s understood that no injuries have been reported.

Earlier, three cars were involved in a collision further north on the M18 near junction 17 Kiltiernan this afternoon. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes in the townland of Drumhasna.

The incident occurred following an earlier downpour of hail in the area. Further hail showers are expected this evening.

Met Éireann has said: “Tonight will bring further heavy showers, some of hail, with some sleet on high ground and the chance of some snow on mountains for a time. Later in the night, a band of more organised showery rain will push down from the north. Lows of 0 to +3 degrees with a touch of frost in sheltered parts early in the night.”