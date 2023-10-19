O’Brien’s Bridge boil water notice lifted 

A Boil Water Notice on the O’Brien’s Bridge Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect. Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers can now resume normal use of the public water supply.

The notice, which was issued in August, was put in place to protect the health of customers due to an issue with disinfection at the water treatment plant.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible and following satisfactory water results the Boil Water Notice has been lifted.

Uisce Eireann’s Darragh Conneely acknowledged the impact of the notice on customers and thanked the community for their support while we worked to lift the notice.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health and we worked with our stakeholders to lift the notice as quickly as possible. We are grateful to customers, elected representatives and the media for their assistance in sharing information on the boil water notice in recent weeks.”

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

