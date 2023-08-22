Public advised not to swim at Lahinch

On the advice of the HSE, Clare County Council put an Advisory Notice with advice not to swim at Lahinch until further notice.

The restriction has been introduced after the results of routine bathing water samples showed elevated levels of bacteria.

Run-off from the catchment after exceptionally heavy rainfall is a likely cause of the elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

In accordance with An Taisce’s Blue Flag programme, the Blue Flag at this bathing area will be removed until such time as the water quality improves.