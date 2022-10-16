Health – Eat to beat joint pain

By Siobhán Carroll – BA; Dip Nat; Dip Herb; MANP; MGNC

The term ‘arthritis’ literally means ‘inflammation of the joints’, and it is estimated to affect one in five of us. As you grow older your body is often unable to replace new cartilage to counteract any loss, allowing insufficiently cushioned bones to rub together causing inflammation, pain and stiffness.

- Advertisement -

Excessive sporting wear and tear, through running or cycling for example, can accelerate this process, and some forms of arthritis are hereditary. The good news is diet and natural remedies can go a long way to helping reduce joint pain and stiffness.

Let’s start with your diet first: some foods help with joint pain, others make it worse. Eating less of the foods that increase inflammation and more of the anti-inflammatory foods that help to reduce inflammation is a good first step. Reduce your intake of coffee, alcohol, fizzy drinks and foods made from refined white flour and white sugar, as these foods are known to promote unhealthy levels of inflammation.

Do eat lots of oily fish or unrefined, uncooked plant oils like flaxseed oil or extra virgin olive oil or get your oils as part of whole nuts and seeds. Eat plenty of fresh vegetables and berries too; they are packed with nutrients and antioxidants that can help to reduce inflammation, and are key staples of the Mediterranean diet, whose anti-inflammatory characteristics have been the focus of a number of studies on arthritis and joint pain[1]. Replace refined foods with brown rice, millet, barley, quinoa or buckwheat. These foods can be eaten in their whole food form, or try the pastas, noodles, breads and crackers made from them in place of your usual choices.

Spice things up! Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that are known to help relieve muscle soreness, menstrual cramps, headaches and arthritis. It is thought to relieve joint pain by blocking several enzymes that promote inflammation and discomfort, with one study concluding that ginger was able to reduce pain and stiffness in people with osteoarthritis by 40%![2]

Turmeric also has heaps of anti-inflammatory potential. It looks a lot like an orange version of its plant-cousin ginger, and like ginger is well-documented for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action in the body. This is due largely to a chemical compound called curcumin, which is thought to slow down the inflammatory pathways if used in the treatment of conditions such as arthritis. Black pepper or ginger help to increase the absorption and efficacy of curcumin so adding all three of these to your cooking can help. Fat also increases it’s absorption which is why Turmeric lattes or golden milk drinks are a popular way to get your turmeric in!

Another natural anti-inflammatory is Devil’s Claw, or Harpagophytum, a plant only found in the Kalahari Desert of South Africa. It has been used for many years to help reduce rheumatic, muscle and joint pain and studies suggest that long-term use of Devil’s Claw is not only safe, but may also lead to improvements in those with chronic lower back pain. Try A. Vogel’s Atrosan Devil’s Claw tablets. Atrosan may also be used to help with rheumatism, for the relief of joint and muscular pain.

Rub them better! For topical relief from inflammation you may wish to try Arnica. Arnica is well-known for its homeopathic use for bumps and bruises, but when used in its herbal form it can also help with pain and stiffness in joints and muscles, with research showing it may be just as effective as ibuprofen at reducing pain and stiffness in the fingers of osteoarthritis patients. Atrogel Arnica Gel contains herbal extracts of Arnica flowers and can help with muscular aches, pains and stiffness, sprains and bruising.

[1] The Mediterranean diet and osteoarthritis joint pain – Caring Medical Florida

[2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11710709

About Siobhán

Siobhán Carroll is a fully qualified clinical Herbalist and Naturopath based in Ireland. She runs her own clinic in Co. Clare and online via her website nerdynaturopath.com. She has 10 years of experience in the field of natural health, she also teaches yoga and meditation and is a lecturer at the College of Naturopathic Medicine.

Siobhán is also a cold-water sea swimmer, a loving mum and a massive Harry Potter fan. She has a deep connection with plants and is passionate about empowering people to look after their own health using the healing powers of nature.

Siobhán Carroll BA; Dip Nat; Dip Herb; MANP; MGNC

Follow Siobhán on Facebook.