Clare healthcare provider achieves prestigious accolade

Health Coaching provider Authentic Health has been honoured with Business All-Star Accreditation by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Authentic Health is a health coaching enterprise based in Ennis, Co. Clare which specialises in the fields of Nutrition and Positive Psychology, aimed at assisting individuals in achieving better health and a more enriched lifestyle.

Smaranda Maier, the proprietor of Authentic Health, holds an honours degree in Communication and Public Relations along with a Master’s degree in Advertising. In 2021, she made the decision to pursue certification as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, and in 2021, she launched Authentic Health.

Authentic Health has been recognised by the All-Ireland Business Foundation with this Accreditation for its excellent work ethics. The Business All-Star 2023 title is a testament to its outstanding commitment to excellence and the continuous efforts to drive positive change in the community.

Reacting to the news of her company’s achievement, Authentic Health Owner Smaranda Maier said:

I am so grateful to have been recognized for this prestigious accreditation from AIBF. This accreditation is a testament to the passion and hard work of my team here, as well as our beautiful and amazing customers.

I would like to thank my fantastic team, my incredible customers, and of course the All-Ireland Business Foundation for this accreditation. We are delighted to be part of the AIBF TRIBE and very proud to display the AIBF Marque as a powerful symbol of trust and quality.

Announcing the news of Authentic Health’s achievement, Deputy Chair of AIBF’s Adjudication Board, Kieran Ring, said:

This is in recognition of Authentic Health’s outstanding performance during its audit for Business All-Star accreditation. Furthermore, we wish to recognise the company’s conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance & customer centricity. Authentic Health is hereby included in the AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence.

Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation, Kapil Khanna, said: The accreditation, which is now held by over 650 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by.

He said: “We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of Best-in-Class in Irish business.

The Foundation actively engages and supports its network through peer dialogue, collaboration, mentoring and enterprise development activities. Companies are qualified for accreditation by completing an enterprise audit and are identified by their use of the AIBF’s Business All-Star Marque.