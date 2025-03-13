Cooney seeks urgent recruitment of nursing staff

The Minister for Health has confirmed that four short-stay beds at Raheen Community Nursing Unit (CNU) in East Clare will reopen by the end of June.

In response to Parliamentary Questions submitted by Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Cooney, Minister Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill also stated that a recruitment campaign to staff six beds at Ennistymon CNU is underway.

“The continued bed closures in Raheen and Ennistymon have been the source of serious concern and anxiety in the wider North and East Clare communities,” explained Deputy Cooney.

He continued, “I welcome the Minister’s confirmation that some progress is being made in both cases. Works are ongoing in Raheen to bring the unit into compliance with HIQA standards and, unfortunately, this has temporarily closed four short-stay beds. I am told that, subject to successful recruitment, all beds at Raheen CNU will be operational by the end of June.”

“The unacceptable situation of beds lying idle at Ennistymon CNU has been dragging on for far too long,” added Deputy Cooney. “While the new extension of six additional beds at the hospital has been completed, HIQA registration has not yet been completed. The Minister has told me that a recruitment campaign is underway to staff these additional beds. I would urge the Minister for Health and the HSE to expedite the reopening of all beds at Ennistymon and Raheen.”